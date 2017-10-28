No. 13 Hokies cruise past Duke

BLACKSBURG, VA- Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson rushed for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass, and the Hokies’ defense kept Duke out of the end zone to headline Tech’s 24-3 victory over the Blue Devils in an ACC game played in the pouring rain Saturday evening at Lane Stadium.

The Hokies, ranked No. 13 nationally, won their third straight game and moved to 7-1 overall, 3-1 in the ACC. Duke lost its fifth straight and fell to 4-5 overall, 1-5 in league play.

Deshawn McClease’s 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter capped a nine-play, 71-yard drive and gave Tech a lead it would not relinquish. The Hokies added a Joey Slye field goal in the second quarter and then delivered a crushing blow right before halftime when Jackson found Sean Savoy for a 26-yard touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the half. That score gave the Hokies a 17-3 lead.

The Hokies’ lone second-half score came late in the third quarter on Jackson’s 6-yard run. Jackson completed just 12 of 26 for 160 yards and a score, and he rushed for 12 yards and a touchdown.

Duke’s lone score came on a 31-yard field goal by Austin Parker in the second quarter. The Blue Devils finished with just 183 yards of offense, while Tech ended with 387 yards.

Courtesy: Virginia Tech Athletics