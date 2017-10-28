Miss Johnson City, Miss Historic Jonesborough Scholarship Pageant takes place at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- A new Miss Johnson City and Historic Jonesborough were crowned in the 70th Scholarship Pageant Saturday night.

The pageant featured nine contestants from all over the Tri-Cities. Each contestant competed in categories featuring questions, talent, fitness and evening wear.

Our very own News Channel Eleven’s Kasey Marlow emcee’d the event for the fifth year in a row.

Miss Tennessee Caty Davis showed her support as well Saturday night.

“Two girls will walk away with the crown, but the rest of them will walk away with some scholarship money, more confidence and they might even go on to the next pageant,” Davis said.

Davis said this organization focuses on empowering women who are concentrated on their education.

