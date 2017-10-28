Hundreds gather for Halloween events across the Tri-Cities

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL)- With Halloween just three days away, we took a look at what spooky events are going on across the region.

Tennessee’s oldest town hosted it’s annual “Haunts and Happenings” Saturday for games, activities and music.

Jonesborough has hosted the event for 40 years now and organizers said this year new activities and contests were added to the event.

This year you could find treat stops, a costume contest and plenty of other family friendly activities. Dozens participated in the photo booth, carved pumpkin contest and costume contest, you could even bring your dog for treats.

Jonesborough wasn’t the only town get an early start on Halloween this year. Hundreds also gathered at the mall in Johnson City for trick-or-treating.

There was a pumpkin patch for kids to pick out a pumpkin and decorate it. The event also featured a costume contest.

