Demonstration ends in Shelbyville; One man arrested for disorderly conduct

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – The White Nationalist protest and counter-protest has wrapped up in Shelbyville with one arrest reported for disorderly conduct.

Around 12:30 p.m. a man was arrested and taken into custody by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Department.

The rally remained mostly peaceful in the small town and began late due to heightened security sweeps by police.

Preparations for the event were underway for more than a month.



Many of the businesses and residents put up signs denouncing hate and a stating “Boo to Hate.”

Some roads shut down for a number of hours Saturday morning including portions of Lane Parkway from West Lane to North Main Street and North Cannon Blvd from Main street to West Holland.

No weapons were allowed in the rally area and all people entering the area were searched.

The rally is scheduled to move to Murfeesboro.

