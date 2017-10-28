Cyclists complete 1,098-mile trip to honor Pat Summitt

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) – A group of cyclists, including former Tennessee women’s basketball player Michelle Brooke-Marciniak, have completed a 1,098-mile journey to promote the Pat Summitt Foundation and its fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

The “Pedal for Pat” excursion began Oct. 17 in Knoxville, Tennessee , and finished Friday in Key Largo, Florida.

Brooke-Marciniak, a member of Tennessee’s 1996 national championship team, called it a “life-changing, special journey.”

Their trek lasted 1,098 miles to match the win total Summitt accumulated as the Tennessee women’s basketball coach. The project was co-chaired by Brooke-Marciniak and Knoxville resident Josh Crisp, who want to make this an annual event.

Pat Summitt Foundation director Patrick Wade says the event has raised about $100,000 and donations are still being accepted .

Summitt died in June 2016 , five years after announcing she had early-onset dementia, Alzheimer’s type.

