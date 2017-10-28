City of Kingsport starts to prepare for winter weather

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- The city of Kingsport has started to prepare for winter weather.

Kingsport’s Public Works Department spent Friday inspecting the city’s snow plows and salt spreaders. The city has more than 30 vehicles equipped with snow removal equipment.

Greg Willis, street supervisor for the city of Kingsport, said when the winter weather makes landfall, Kingsport has more than 3,000 tons of salt to treat the roads.

“We can actually go ahead and install the equipment, have everything loaded up and ready to go so when the first snowflake flies we’re on the job,” Willis said.

Willis said it’s important to have everything ready to go, because once the snow falls the department won’t have a lot of time.

