Bands from across the region compete in Hilltopper Ivitational in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- High school bands from all across the region gathered for a competition at Science Hill High School on Saturday.

Science Hill hosted it’s 5th Annual Hilltopper Invitational. The competition featured 17 bands from East Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina.

Each school was judged by a panel on both music and visual performance.

Carol Herron, parent of a Sullivan County band member, said this is her daughter’s last band competition. She said her daughter’s involvement in band the past four years have  been an experience she will never forget.

“It’s a commitment for everyone there,” Herron said. “She has joined a family that has provided her with friendship and leadership.”

ETSU’s Marching Bucs took center stage as the final performance of the night. An award ceremony was followed to recognize first and second place performances in each division.

