Athletes compete in Special Olympics bowling competitions in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Some Tri-Cities athletes made remarkable memories Friday as they hit the lanes for a friendly competition.

Holiday Lanes in Johnson City hosted the first round of the Special Olympics bowling events. Over a hundred adult athletes from local agencies including Dawn of Hope, Brother’s Keepers, and Comcare and friends participated in the annual competition.

Athletes from area high school will get their turn to compete on November 3. Elementary, intermediate and middle school athletes will hit the lanes on November 10.

Organizers said this gives the athletes a chance to see friends they would only get to see at these events.

Kim Britt, co-director of Area 3 Special Olympics said they are always looking for volunteers for these events. If you would like to learn more you can visit their website here.

