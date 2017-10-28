1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash in Great Smoky Mountain National Park

GATLINBURG (WATE) – A Knoxville man is dead and another injured Friday night following a motorcycle crash on Newfound Gap road in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.

Park rangers responded to the call just after 2 p.m. The motorcycle was traveling north when it crossed over the center line striking a vehicle and then a rock retaining wall.

Both riders, male and female, were ejected from the motorcycle and tumbled down the near vertical embankment, falling about 40 yards.

Several emergency crews responded to the scene. A technical rope rescue hoisted the patients to the roadway.

The male and female were transported to UT Medical Center where the man was pronounced dead. The condition of the female is unknown at this time. Both the male and female are 71-years-old.

The occupants of the vehicle were uninjured.

No identities have been released at this time.