#WJHLTDFN: Week 11 high school football scores and highlights here!

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – High school football is back in the Tri-Cities and your News Channel 11 sports team will be bringing you high school football scores each week from around the region. Text “11SCORES” to 36729 to receive scores of high schools.

Scores for Week 11 will be continuously updated in the list below:

TENNESSEE:

Dobyns-Bennett   Jefferson Co.  
North Greene   Claiborne  
Daniel Boone   Cherokee  
Volunteer   Cocke Co.  
Sullivan South   Sullivan North  
Knox Bearden   Morristown West  
Elizabethton   Sullivan Central  
Union Co.   Grainger  
Greeneville   Sullivan East  
Sevier Co.   Carter  
Happy Valley   South Greene  
Kingston   Gatlinburg-Pittman  
Chuckey-Doak   West Greene  
Unicoi Co.   Johnson Co.  
Cosby   Hampton  
Sunbright   Unaka  
Morristown East   David Crockett  
Copper Basin   Cloudland  

VIRGINIA:

Union   Abingdon  
Honaker   Eastside  
Wise Central   Gate City  
JI Burton   Rye Cove  
Grundy   Tazewell  
Twin Springs   Thomas Walker  
Marion   Virginia High  
John Battle   Lee High  

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s