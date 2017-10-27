Washington Co., VA awards Glade Spring ambulance service contract to new provider

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) — The Glade Spring Area in Washington County, Virginia now has a new rescue squad service.

Earlier this week county leaders revoked the primary service area from the Glade Spring Volunteer Life Saving Crew. The board said since January 1, the Glade Spring Life Saving Crew provided Advanced Life Support only 4.6% of the time and over the past 6 months, neighboring EMS agencies assisted the crew with 111 calls.

The board said the Glade Spring Life Saving Crew showed no clear prospect for improving Advanced Life Support delivery and authorized country administration to take emergency bids for a contract to hire and EMS provider.

According to the Washington County, VA Department of Emergency Management, county leaders awarded the contract to C-Trans Ambulance Service. C-Trans will pay Washington County, VA $100 per month as a contribution for utilizing the Washington County Central Dispatch.

The ambulance will be housed in the Glade Spring Fire Department. The service started Friday at 5 p.m.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.