Washington Co., VA awards Glade Spring ambulance service contract to new provider

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) — The Glade Spring Area in Washington County, Virginia now has a new rescue squad service.

Earlier this week county leaders revoked the primary service area from the Glade Spring Volunteer Life Saving Crew. The board said since January 1, the Glade Spring Life Saving Crew provided Advanced Life Support only 4.6% of the time and over the past 6 months, neighboring EMS agencies assisted the crew with 111 calls.

The board said the Glade Spring Life Saving Crew showed no clear prospect for improving Advanced Life Support delivery and authorized country administration to take emergency bids for a contract to hire and EMS provider.

According to the Washington County, VA Department of Emergency Management, county leaders awarded the contract to C-Trans Ambulance Service. C-Trans will pay Washington County, VA $100 per month as a contribution for utilizing the Washington County Central Dispatch.

The ambulance will be housed in the Glade Spring Fire Department. The service started Friday at 5 p.m.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s