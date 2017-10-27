Walmart testing out robots to scan aisles

(CNN) – Walmart is known for unique shoppers in the aisles, but this time, robots are taking the spotlight.

The retailer is using robots to do tasks like scan for out-of-stock items, incorrect prices, and missing labels.

Right now, Walmart is testing robots in a couple of stores in Arkansas and California.

But it says it hopes to have robots in at least 50 stores by the end of January 2018.

Walmart CTO Jeremy King told Reuters the robots are more efficient and quicker than human employees.

According to Reuters, Wal-Mart has also been testing drones for home delivery, curbside pickup and checking warehouse inventories.