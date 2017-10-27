Trump tweets happy birthday wishes to Lee Greenwood

WASHINGTON (AP/WJHL) – A “happy birthday” tweet from President Donald Trump to “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood went off course early Friday after Trump mentioned the wrong Twitter user.

Trump tweeted: “Happy birthday to the great leegreenwood83. You and your beautiful song have made such a difference. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” The singer’s Twitter name is TheLeeGreenwood, but the president directed his message to a Lee Greenwood who describes himself as a New York lawyer with Washington, D.C. roots.

That Greenwood commented on the mistake, writing: “I get this a fair amount, but certainly not at this level.”

Trump later corrected his tweet.

Happy birthday to the great @TheLeeGreenwood. You and your beautiful song have made such a difference. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017

Greenwood was recently part of the Deep from the Heart, Hurricane Relief Concert, which was hosted by all five living former presidents.

“I love America, and anyone else who loves America, we’re on the same page,” said Greenwood.