Things to Know for ETSU vs. Wofford

JOHNSON CITY, TN– As the ETSU football team returns home to host Wofford for its fifth game of the year inside William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium this Saturday, the ETSU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics would like to pass along the following list of “things to know” prior to the kickoff at 1 p.m. The game sponsor for Saturday’s game is Ford.

Faculty and Staff Appreciation Game – ETSU faculty and staff can take advantage of half-priced tickets to Saturday’s game. The special pricing is part of Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day, and tickets can be purchased by visiting the ETSU Athletic ticket office in the ETSU/MSHA Athletic Center, coming to the Bank of Tennessee East Gate at Greene Stadium on game day, or by calling 423-439-ETSU (3878).

Student Tickets Still Available – Students are reminded that they can continue to order their free ticket to Saturday's game with Wofford on-line at http://ETSUBucs.com or can pick up their ticket at the Bank of Tennessee East Gate on Saturday.

Ford Super Screen – After making its debut during the inaugural game at Greene Stadium back on Sept. 2, the "Ford Super Screen" will return to Lot 21 this Saturday. Beginning with coverage of ESPN's College Game Day, the LED screen will broadcast nationally-televised games from around the country throughout the day.

1987 Football Reunion – Members of the 1987 team will be invited back to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of the team's upset win over Atlantic Coast Conference foe N.C. State. … Back on Nov. 7, 1987, the Bucs ruined the Wolfpack's Homecoming weekend by winning that game 29-14. … Making the day more special is that the Bucs' head coach that day, Mike Ayers, is the head coach at Wofford and will be on hand to share in the celebration with his former players.

Pink Game – The Bucs will wear pink accents on their uniforms this Saturday to show their support for the fight against breast cancer and recognize Susan G. Komen of East Tennessee, which works to battle the disease.

No umbrellas – With rain in the forecast, fans are reminded that umbrellas are not allowed inside Greene Stadium. Ponchos are recommended.

Tailgating – Parking lots around William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium will open for tailgating at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Buc Walk – The traditional Buc Walk will take place two hours and 15 minutes prior to kickoff, so Saturday's walk will begin at 10:45 p.m.

Clear Bag Policy – The new stadium has a clear bag policy, which can be viewed in more detail by clicking here . Clear bags will also be available for purchase at the game.

Saturday’s game will be streamed live on ESPN3 via the WatchESPN app … David Jackson will handle the play-by-play duties, while former ETSU quarterback and Hall of Fame member Mark Hutsell will be the color analyst and Kasey Marler will handle sideline reporting.

The Buccaneer Sports Network (BSN) will provide ETSU fans with complete pregame, in-game and postgame coverage on the radio. Games air live on the Bucs’ flagship station WXSM-AM 640 and affiliate station 104.9 FM NASH ICON.

The BSN begins its pregame programing one hour and 30 minutes prior to kickoff with the 30-minute long ETSU Football Tailgate Show, followed by the Carl Torbush Pregame Show Powered by Ford which will lead up to 30 minutes prior to kickoff. The Appalachian Orthopaedic Countdown to Kickoff will then lead into the final moments before kickoff.

The broadcast team of “Voice of the Bucs” Jay Sandos, color analyst and former ETSU quarterback Matt Wilhjelm, sideline reporter Robert Harper and studio hosts Mike Gallagher and Andy Jackson will provide ETSU fans all the information they need to complement their game-day activities.

Following each game, fans can tune into the General Shale Post Game Show for a full wrap up, with game statistics, players and coach interviews, and other post-game information.

In addition to following the Bucs on your mobile device and/or tablet with live audio and video, fans can get up-to-the-minute stats by following the action via StatBroadcast. Fans can access live stats on their computers or mobile devices via ETSUBucs.com.

Tickets for Saturday’s game are still available … Tickets can be purchased by calling the ETSU Ticket Office at (423) 439-3878, online or on gameday at the ticket gate … Single-game tickets range between $20-30.

The Buccaneers wrap up their home portion of the schedule next weekend when ETSU hosts VMI … Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium.

