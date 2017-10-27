New law provides financial assistance with the upkeep of retired THP K9 officers

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – There’s a new law in effect in Tennessee that provides financial assistance to help with the upkeep of retired K9 officers that served in the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

State Senator Rusty Crowe and State Representative John Holslaw sponsored the law.

Retired K9 Officer Claymore worked for the Tennessee Highway Patrol for nearly 10 years.

“He’s done a lot in his career. He’s done a lot of bomb sweeps for the race track, Thunder Valley Nationals and all those. As well as a few Presidential details,” said Trooper Travis Eggers.

Claymore retired two years ago and keeping up with his medical bills can get expensive for his handler Trooper Eggers.

“Last June before this bill was passed Claymore had some intestinal problems and I spent about $400 on him at the vet,” he explained.

That’s why Senator Rusty Crowe and Representative John Holsclaw sponsored a bill that helps pay for K9 officers’ care once they retire.

“Once the dog is retired they still take this dog home, take care of it, provide for it and they have a lot of health issues and stuff. Because of the service that they provided for us, we’ve also added in an additional $1,000 a year to try to offset some of their medical costs that they incur,” Holsclaw said.

The law went into effect on July 1 and officers receive $85 a month to go toward their K9’s care.

“The $85 a month that we budgeted for the upkeep of our retired dogs stops when they die obviously and the money goes back to the state,” Crowe said.

Trooper Eggers says the money has been very helpful.

“It means a lot financially,” Eggers said.

Senator Crowe and Rep. Holsclaw are hoping to encourage city and county commissions to consider doing the same thing.

“They serve us so well throughout their lives and we’re proud to try to help,” Crowe said.

He said there are more than 30 retired THP K9 officers in the state.

