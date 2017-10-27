Missie Eaton is this week’s Educator of the Week

Missie Eaton remembers those days well. She’s been teaching for nearly 25 years.Even her husband’s job transfer from Virginia to

Tennessee hasn’t slowed her down

She began teaching at Surgoinsville Elementary six years ago. She says she loves first grade because it sets the foundation for a

students learning. She teaches all subjects. On this day it’s a match assignment. One of her favorite subject to teach is reading.

She says she enjoys the challenge of watching children arrive at all different levels of learning at the start of the school year and

watching them grow throughout their time in first grade.

“I try to tell my children that no one is better or more important than you. But you are no better or more important than anybody

else. It’s what we do with our lives that makes us a better person,” Said Eaton.

Congratulations to Missie Eaton. This Week’s Educator of the Week..