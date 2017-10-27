KPD officers search for man who dressed in chimpanzee mask, robbed Zoomerz

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officers are trying to identify a man who dressed up as a chimpanzee and reportedly robbed a gas station Thursday night.

According to a KPD news release, officers responded to an armed robbery at Zoomerz,4221 W. Stone Drive, and an investigation revealed that a man entered the store wearing a chimpanzee mask disguise and pulled out a handgun.

The man, who was carrying a backpack, ordered the clerk to “put it in the bag.” The suspect left the store after grabbing only a few packs of cigarettes.

According to the release, the man appeared to be approximately 5-foot-9 inches tall, with a stocky build, wearing blue jeans and a tan work style coat over a gray hooded sweatshirt.

He reportedly ran from the scene, crossed West Stone Drive and was last seen entering a field near Holly Hills Apartments complex.

A Police K-9 unit was called to the scene and was tracked to the apartments, but the man was not located.

Anyone who could help police identify the man, or anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call KPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 246-9111.

To submit a tip anonymously, https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.

