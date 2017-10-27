King University cuts 9 full-time faculty jobs at Bristol campus

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) — King University announced it has notified some of its full-time employees their contracts will not be renewed.

According to a King University press release, the university has notified nine of its full-time faculty members at its main campus in Bristol that their contracts will not be renewed for another contract term.

King officials said the university has also notified two full-time faculty members at its Knoxville campus.

King University said overall this is an approximate nine percent decrease in the total number of faculty.

The press release said, “As a non-profit organization, King upholds management practices that support the long-term interests of the University community. A central part of our commitment is maintaining a student-to-faculty ratio that offes ample opportunity for student interaction, while also preserving an affordable tuition and fee schedule.”

The document went on to say King University is terminating the positions to maintain a balanced operating structure and budget.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s