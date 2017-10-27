King University cuts 9 full-time faculty jobs at Bristol campus

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) — King University announced it has notified some of its full-time employees their contracts will not be renewed.

According to a King University press release, the university has notified nine of its full-time faculty members at its main campus in Bristol that their contracts will not be renewed for another contract term.

King officials said the university has also notified two full-time faculty members at its Knoxville campus.

King University said overall this is an approximate nine percent decrease in the total number of faculty.

The press release said, “As a non-profit organization, King upholds management practices that support the long-term interests of the University community. A central part of our commitment is maintaining a student-to-faculty ratio that offes ample opportunity for student interaction, while also preserving an affordable tuition and fee schedule.”

The document went on to say King University is terminating the positions to maintain a balanced operating structure and budget.

