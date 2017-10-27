JCPD: Three charged after found with stolen vehicle with switched tag

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested three people following an investigation into a vehicle stolen from the 1200 block of West Market Street on Friday.

According to a JCPD news release, officers received the report about the stolen vehicle around 10 a.m. and around 11:30 a.m. investigators saw the vehicle near the Kroger, located at 112 Sunset Drive, and made a traffic stop.

Three people inside the vehicle – Anthony J. Hale, 29, of Elizabethton, Julie Mahara, 30, of Johnson City, and Amber Hamm, 29, of Elizabethton – were each taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Hale also faces charges of misdemeanor theft and driving on a revoked drivers license.

Police said the vehicle was also displaying a different tag when it was located, and they later learned that the tag displayed on the car was stolen from somewhere in the city.

Hale, Mahara and Hamm were all taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

Hamm and Mahara were being held on $5,000 bond and Hale was being held on $7,000 bond.

All three were scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Monday at 1:30 p.m.

