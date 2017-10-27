Ford Fusion steering wheels can come loose: US opens probe

By Published:
2015 Ford Fusions
This Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, photo, shows a row of new 2015 Ford Fusions on the sales lot at Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa. Automakers report December and full-year sales Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. is investigating complaints that steering wheels can come loose on some Ford Fusion sedans.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says one driver complained that the wheel completely detached from the steering column.

The probe revealed Friday covers about 841,000 midsize sedans from the 2014 through 2016 model years.

Two other people reported that the bolt attaching the wheel to the steering column came loose while driving and had to be retightened at a repair shop. The agency doesn’t have any reports of crashes or injuries.

Investigators will determine how often the problem happens, how many vehicles are affected and will assess safety consequences of the problem. No recall has been issued.

A message was left early Friday for a Ford spokeswoman.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s