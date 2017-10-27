Deadline for Virginia’s decision on proposed MSHA, Wellmont merger approaching

SOUTHWEST, VA (WJHL) – Three days remain until the deadline for the State of Virginia to issue it’s decision on a move that will impact health care across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.

Oct. 30 is the deadline for Virginia’s commissioner of health to say yes or no to the proposed merger of Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System.

Tennessee and Virginia approval is needed for the two systems to come together to form Ballad Health.

Tennessee approved Mountain States and Wellmont’s applications to merge in September.

