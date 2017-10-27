Bucs football pep rally to be held at Piney Flats Food City tonight until 7 p.m.

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – On Saturday, the Bucs will face off against Wofford.

But, before game day, football fans can show some school spirit and get pumped up this weekend’s match-up.

A pep rally will be held at Food City in Piney Flats, where the community is invited to join Head Football Coach Carl Torbush, Bucky and the ETSU Dance Team for the fun.

Food will also be at the event, including free hotdogs, popcorn, drinks and ice cream.

The pep rally will continue until 7 p.m. tonight.

Tomorrow’s kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

