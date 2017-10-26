Trump signs $36.5 billion emergency aid bill for disasters

Donald Trump, Kevin Brady
In this Sept. 26, 2017 photo, Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, right, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with members of the House Ways and Means committee in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Brady says he’s discussing the 401(k) issue with President Donald Trump, who earlier this week shot down the possibility of changes to the popular savings program. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has signed a $36.5 billion emergency aid measure to refill disaster accounts, provide a cash infusion to Puerto Rico and bail out the federal flood insurance program.

The president signed the bill Thursday after the Senate sent him the measure earlier this week to help Florida, Texas and Puerto Rico after a devastating string of hurricanes. The money will also help Western states dealing with massive wildfires.

To date, Congress has approved more than $50 billion in disaster aid this fall, but more money will be needed. The states and Puerto Rico continue to assess the damage from an onslaught of damaging storms.

