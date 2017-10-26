The Latest: Trump delays release of some JFK files

This image provided by the Warren commission, shows Warren Commission Exhibit No. 697, President John F. Kennedy at the extreme right on rear seat of his limousine during Dallas, motorcade on Nov. 22, 1963. His wife, Jacqueline, beside him, Gov. John Connally of Texas and his wife were on jump seats in front of the president. President Donald Trump is caught in a push-pull on new details of Kennedy’s assassination, jammed between students of the killing who want every scrap of information and intelligence agencies that are said to be counseling restraint. How that plays out should be known on Oct. 26, 2017, when long-secret files are expected to be released. (Warren Commission via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the scheduled release of long-secret documents about the 1963 assassination of President John Kennedy (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is delaying the release of some files on the John Kennedy assassination that were due to come out Thursday. He’s approved 2,800 other records for release.

White House officials say Trump will state in a coming memo that he had “no choice” but to keep others secret because of national security concerns. He’s having those records further reviewed for the next six months.

Officials say Trump will impress upon federal agencies that JFK files should stay secret after the six-month review “only in the rarest cases.”

