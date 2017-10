KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Zombies were on the loose in Kingsport on Thursday during Sullivan South’s ROTC “Rebel Corpse” Zombie Run.

Participants of the event ran a 5K course wearing a belt with flags, while ROTC members, dressed as zombies, attempted to take the flags.

To be a “survivor,” runners must make it to the end of the course with at least one flag.

