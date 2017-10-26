Sullivan South holds fourth annual 5K Zombie Run

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – On Thursday the Sullivan South ROTC held its fourth annual 5k zombie run.

Students and parents signed up to and race against a zombie outbreak.

The goal of the race is to make it all of the way through without the zombies grabbing your flags.

Since it’s October, event organizer Andrew King said they wanted a theme that would be scary.

“We just kind of thought, what’s kind of scary and we could easily implement, the first thing that came to mind obviously was zombies. So we dressed our core up and spread them out everywhere,” King said.

Each person had two flags they were trying to protect.

About 50 runners and about the same number of zombies were along the running trail trying their best to get the runners as they passed by.

The ROTC holds this event every year to raise money for their organization.

The cost was fifteen dollars and participants received a shirt and bragging rights.

There was also a 3k for those weren’t up to the 5k.