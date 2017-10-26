‘Stop tweeting and get to work’: McAuliffe responds to Trump’s Twitter endorsement of Gillespie

WRIC Newsroom Published:
(WRIC)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WRIC) – President Donald Trump is giving his strongest endorsement to date of Republican Ed Gillespie in Virginia’s closely watched race for governor.

In a series of tweets Thursday morning, Trump said Gillespie would improve Virginia’s economy, be “strong on crime” and “might even save our great statues/heritage.”

 

Shortly after Trump’s tweets, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe responded to Trump’s claims about Virginia’s economy and called out the president for not making a campaign stop in Virginia in support of Gillespie.

Gillespie is a Washington insider who has largely kept the president at an arm’s distance so far, fearful of alienating Virginia’s moderate voters. When Trump endorsed Gillespie’s campaign on Twitter earlier this month, Gillespie downplayed it as a nonevent.

But Gillespie has tried to excite Trump’s supporters in Virginia with hard-edged attack ads that have accused Democratic opponent Ralph Northam of being “weak” on gang crime by immigrants living in the country illegally. Gillespie’s also highlighted Northam’s support for removing Virginia’s numerous Confederate monuments.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s