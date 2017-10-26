SCSO investigating increasing number of auto burglary cases

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says their department is swamped with increasing auto burglary cases.

It’s a crime that investigators say they have seen more and more of in the last few months.

“Currently the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is seeing a rise in the number of auto burglaries,” said Public Information Officer, Kristen Quon.

Quon says it’s something investigators are seeing happen all over the county, as thieves take advantage of unlocked car doors.

“One of our detectives told me yesterday that he’s working 11 cases right now where people have left their vehicle unlocked and people have taken things from it,” said Quon.

The crooks are taking everything, Quon says, from credit cards to jewelry and even guns.

“You should never leave anything in your car that’s valuable at all,” Quon said.

So with detectives racking up on the auto burglary cases, Quon says the Sheriff’s Office has a pretty simple request.

“The biggest thing that we’re asking is for people to just lock their doors. It’s extremely simple, and all of this could be prevented if people would just lock their doors,” she said.

If you have information that can help detectives solve any of the cases they’re working, you’re urged to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7500.

