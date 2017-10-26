SCSO: Helicopter crashes at Tri-Cities Airport; no injuries reported

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed they received a call about a helicopter crash at Tri-Cities Airport just after noon on Thursday.

According to SCSO’s Kristen Quon, the sheriff’s office received the call about the crash around 12:30 p.m. and Sullivan County EMS was dispatched to the scene.

Quon said that dispatch is reporting that everyone is ok.

Tri-Cities Airport spokesperson Kristi Haulsee also confirmed that there was a small helicopter incident on the main runway.

Haulsee also said that to their knowledge no injuries were reported.

According to Haulsee, crews did have to close the runway, but said the runway was reopened just before 2 p.m.

Haulsee said those flying out of the airport today should check with their air carrier about possible delays.

Sullivan County Emergency Management Director Jim Bean told us he was told the aircraft was having difficulties, went down, rolled over and the pilot was out and walking around when emergency crews arrived on scene.

Bean said the helicopter was a small and held no more than two people.

Airport public safety, Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department, Sullivan County EMS and EMA all responded to the scene.

