Northeast State to close its Bristol campus at the end of the semester

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Northeast State Community College plans to close one of its campuses at the end of this semester.

The college plans to close its Bristol location as part of its corrective action plan to align revenues and expenses.

Earlier this year, the college announced it was cutting $5 million from its 2018 budget.

The college currently pays $17,150.79 per month to rent out the site and according to a recent audit from the Tennessee Board of Regents it said “the benefits of the site do not justify the current cost of the agreement”.

The Bristol campus opened in 2013 and currently enrolls about 140 students.

Northeast State President James King said the personnel at the Bristol site will be relocated to campuses in Johnson City, Kingsport, and Blountville.

The college’s Entertainment Technology Program will be moved to the Blountville campus.

Also, dual enrollment students taking classes at the facility will be moved to Tennessee High School.

Students with questions concerning the transition can contact Jennifer Puckett, director at Northeast State at Bristol at 423.354.5187 or jmpuckett@northeaststate.edu.

We told you back in August the college also plans to close its Gray campus at the end of this semester.

