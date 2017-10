KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) — Kingsport Police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 26 between mile marker 9 and exit ten.

A News Channel 11 reporter on scene says the crash is slowing both Eastbound lanes of traffic. He reports he saw two vehicles overturned on scene.

Kingsport dispatchers told News Channel 11 it’s unclear right now if there are any injuries. Stay with News Channel 11 for updates on this developing story.

