Mount Carmel police chief, city recorder to retire; new police chief named

MOUNT CARMEL, TN (WJHL) – The town of Mount Carmel has a new police chief.

Earlier this week, the Board of Mayor and Alderman voted to appoint former Assistant Police Chief George Copas to the position.

Mayor Chris Jones said Copas will be taking over for Jeff Jackson.

Jackson announced that he plans to retire in about 14 months.

During that time, he will be the Public Safety Director for police, fire and emergency crews in Mount Carmel.

Jackson will mentor Copas during the next several months.

Copas has worked for the Mount Carmel Police Department since 1999.

Meanwhile, Jones said City Recorder, Marian Sandidge also plans to retire in about 14 months.

Michael Housewright, who is the City Administrator for Unicoi County, will take over her position as well as Gary Lawson’s position as City Manager.

Mayor Jones said if everything works out over the next several months, he will be doing both jobs.

