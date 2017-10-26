Maroon 5 is coming to Nashville in 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Popular pop band Maroon 5 announced the first details of their upcoming 2018 world tour—and they’ll be bringing the show to Nashville next year.

According to a press release, tickets for the tour will go on sale the day after the release of their sixth studio album, “Red Pill Blues.”

Marron 5’s tour will kick off on May 30, 2018. The band will stop by Louisville on Sept. 22, and then Nashville on Sept. 23 at Bridgestone Arena.

Tickets for the multi-city tour will go on sale next Saturday, Nov. 4th at 10 a.m. local time on the Ticketmaster website.

American Express card members can get their tickets early from Oct. 30 at 12 p.m. through Nov. 3 at 3 p.m.

Maroon 5 is best known for their songs “Moves Like Jagger” and “Sugar.” The band’s most recent studio album “V”, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard’s Top 100 chart.