Kingsport man facing multiple charges after alleged hammer attack

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Police in Johnson City say a Kingsport man is facing multiple charges after an alleged hammer attack.

Police said they were called to a home on Tuesday in the 1200 block of Buffalo Street. They were told an assault had occurred with a firearm.

Investigators said 34-year-old Kevin Brown, of Kingsport, reportedly used a hammer during the assault and victims were threatened with a handgun.

Brown reportedly ran away when the witness called 911.

Brown was later arrested on Peach Blossom Court. Her’s charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, aggravated criminal trespassing and unlawful possession of a handgun.

Brown was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he was being held in lieu of a $54,000 bond.