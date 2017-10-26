Juvenile arrested in murder of former TSU police officer

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Deputy’s with the Robertson County Sheriff’s Department have arrested a suspect in the murder of former TSU officer Jonathan Outlaw.

Police said they’ve arrested a juvenile and charged them with criminal homicide, aggravated robbery, and theft of property over $10,000.

Officers have not released the name or age of the juvenile.

The other suspect, Ricardo Murray Jr., who faces the same charges, was added to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list Wednesday.

Murray is a black man who stands 5 feet 8 inches and weighs approximately 164 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Murray’s whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Murray’s arrest.