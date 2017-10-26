Johnson City mayor looks at busy intersection in downtown

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- In this month alone, there have been three crashes at a busy intersection in downtown Johnson City. The most recent crash happened Thursday morning and now business owners said something needs to change.

Dick Nelson’s store, Nelson Arts & Framing, sits on the corner of Colonial Way and Main Street in downtown Johnson City. It’s an intersection Nelson said is known for crashes.

“It’s a little worrisome of course, as a business owner I want my customers to be safe,” Nelson said. “I’ve seen a lot more traffic as downtown has continued to get better, foot traffic and car traffic has increased.”

Sgt. Jim Tallmadge of Johnson City Police Department said there have been three crashes in the past month, because drivers didn’t stop at the stop sign.

However, Nelson said it’s much more than just drivers not fully stopping at a stop sign.

“You got a combination of speeders, people not yielding and then you will see somebody turning the wrong way down a one way street,” Nelson explains as a car drives in the opposite direction of a one way road. “If there’s car parked along the side of the street here and you pull up to a complete stop, you can’t see anybody.”

It’s an intersection Mayor David Tomita of Johnson City said was recently brought to his attention.

“I can see how you can possibly have a problem so we will just have to take a look at it and see what we can do to make it safer,” Tomita said.

Nelson said it was only until recently that crashes started to happen at the intersection.

