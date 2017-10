PINEY FLATS, TN (WJHL) – Don’t have health insurance. but need a mammogram? Susan G. Komen of East Tennessee is ready to help.

Call Wellmont Health System, at 1-844-662-6224 to schedule a mammogram at one of their facilities.

Also, Wellmont’s Health Coach Mobile Unit will be at the Food City in Piney Flats on Friday, October 27 from 9 am – 3 pm.

That’s located at 6691 Bristol Highway, in Piney Flats, TN.

Better hurry! Space is limited.