EPD: Man sought for using stolen credit card at Elizabethton Walmart

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Elizabethton Police Department officers are searching for a man they said used a stolen credit card at the Elizabethton Walmart.

According to an EPD news release, on Aug. 7 around 12:40 p.m., a man was captured on surveillance video in the store using a stolen credit card.

Anyone who can help police identify the man or anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call EPD’s Criminal Investigations Divison at 423-297-9002, or the Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 542-7574.

