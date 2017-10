KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Weeks after explosions rocked Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport, the company confirmed normal operations in part of the plant are expected to resume early next year.

Eastman released a report earlier this month showing the company expects to take a multi-million dollar hit to their profits following those explosions.

The company’s coal gasification plant experienced what they called a “process upset,” which led to the blasts.

