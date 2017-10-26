12th annual Turkey Trot kicks off with mascot race at Cherokee Elem.

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The 12th annual Turkey Trot will soon be off and running here in Johnson City.

On Thursday, coordinators of the race kicked off the Turkey Trot season as they opened registration and, of course, their annual mascot race.

Cherokee Elementary School hosted the Turkey Trot kick-off, as the school cheered on Trotter — the official Turkey Trot mascot — and learned about the importance of being active and healthy.

The Turkey Trot brings families together on Thanksgiving morning for a 5K race and fun run/walk through downtown Johnson City.

News Channel 11 is a proud sponsor of the Turkey Trot.

The Turkey Trot is set for Thursday, Nov. 23 at 8:30 a.m.

To sign up to participate in the Turkey Troy, visit http://www.jcturkeytrot.com.

