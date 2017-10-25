Woman arrested after chase, crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal reports a woman is facing numerous charges after a chase and crash in the Harmony Community.

Deputies say on Tuesday afternoon they responded to a burglar in the 3000 block of Ridgemont Circle. Officers said when they arrived, they saw a woman – later identified as 37-year-old Sonya Corder. Deputies said they ordered Corder to get out of her car at gunpoint, but she accelerated the car and drove through several yards until she made her way to a road.

Deputies reported the chase continued through fields as she swerved to avoid officers. Corder, according to reports, crashed her car and was arrested.

She’s charged with aggravated burglary, theft, aggravated reckless endangerment, driving on a suspended license, vandalism and evading arrest.

Her bond has been set at $128,000. She is expected to appear in court today. The sheriff says more charges are pending.