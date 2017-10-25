Vols Kelly and Ignont suspended for the Kentucky game on Saturday

(KNOXVILLE) Statement from Tennessee head coach Butch Jones: “John Kelly and Will Ignont will be suspended for the Kentucky game as a result of the incident on Tuesday night. Members of our football team have a responsibility to represent the University of Tennessee in a first-class manner. I met with John and Will and they understand their actions were unacceptable.

Kelly and Ignont received citations after police said they found marijuana in Kelly’s car during a traffic stop.

Knoxville police say they stopped a car for having a headlight out Tuesday at about 10:46 p.m. Police said they searched the vehicle after smelling marijuana and found 4.6 grams of marijuana and a glass pipe in the console.

Kelly, the Volunteers’ leading rusher, was cited for possession of Schedule VI. Tennessee law defines marijuana as a “Schedule VI” drug. He also was cited for having no proof of insurance and for his car having a non-working headlight.

Ignont was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.