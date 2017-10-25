VIDEO: Knoxville family goes all-out with their Halloween decorations

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – It’s the season for spiders, pumpkins, and ghosts – Halloween. One Knoxville family really gets into the spirit.

If you’ve passed by the Willis family’s neighborhood in West Knoxville, you might have seen it. It’s decked out, inside and out, with everything Halloween. The house is gaining so much attention, it was the national spotlight Wednesday morning.

Good Morning America did a mini house tour of the spooky spot.

“When I was young, my dad did it all the time and decorated it all up. And he’s kind of passed that down to me and my two brothers. They put on haunted houses and their camping site. And now we hope to pass it on to our kids,” said Gannon Willis.

The Willis family has been decorating the house for about 10 years. They say it takes about a day and a half to do the inside and a half day to do the outside.

The family even offers tours of their “haunted house” to trick-or-treaters every year on Halloween.

