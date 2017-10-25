UT’s John Kelly, Will Ignont cited after marijuana found during traffic stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two University of Tennessee football players were cited after drugs were found during a traffic stop Tuesday night.

Knoxville police say John Kelly was driving a vehicle on Cumberland Avenue around 10:46 p.m. Will Ignont was a passenger.

The two were pulled over during a traffic stop near 11th Street due to a headlight being out.

When the window was rolled down, the officer claims a strong smell came out of the vehicle.

According to the report, the officer asked Kelly and Ignont to step out of the vehicle. The players consented to the vehicle being searched.

A clear plastic bag of what appeared to be marijuana was found in the center console. KPD says there were 4.6 grams in the bag. Officers also found a glass pipe.

According to the report, neither players claimed ownership of the bag and pipe.

Both of them were cited and allowed to leave. They must turn themselves in for booking at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office by Nov. 7 at 7:30 a.m.

Kelly was cited for possession of a schedule 6 drug (a misdemeanor), not having a headlight and not having proof of insurance.

Ignont was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia; which is a misdemeanor.