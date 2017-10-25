THP: Man charged with driving on wrong side of the road, hitting Carter Co. school bus

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Johnson City man faces charges after investigators said he drove on the wrong side of the road and hit a school bus.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3 p.m. this afternoon on Dalewood Road.

Investigators told us a 2001 Chevy Malibu was traveling in the opposite lane when it hit a Carter County school bus.

THP said eight children were on the bus at the time and no injuries were reported. Both vehicles were disabled in the crash.

Officers said the driver of the Malibu, Danny Blair, 59, was arrested for DUI, reckless endangerment, driving left of center and financial responsibility.

According to the THP report, Blair also admitted to smoking marijuana the day before the crash.

Blair was taken to the Carter County Detention Center.

