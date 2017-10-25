The SEC women’s tournament returning to South Carolina

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – The Southeastern Conference women’s basketball tournament is heading back to Greenville, South Carolina.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Wednesday that the postseason event will be played at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The tournament was played in Greenville last March with South Carolina winning for the third straight season.

Sankey said the league’s experience there seven months ago was motivation to come back. This year’s event will be played in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Gamecocks, who went on to win the national championship, had a large following in each of their three SEC tournament contests. The site is about two hours north of South Carolina’s campus.

The Gamecocks have won four consecutive SEC regular-season titles along with their tournament success.

