TBI: Abingdon, Va. man indicted in Kingsport human trafficking case turns self in

Bradley Mark Poston

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man indicted for his connection to a human trafficking operation that was conducted in Kingsport back in August has been arrested.

According to TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart, Bradley Mark Poston, of Abingdon, Va., turned himself into the Sullivan County Jail Wednesday evening.

Poston was reportedly the only individual indicted in the human trafficking operation — “Operation Someone Like Me” —  who had not yet been arrested.

According to TBI, the investigation was conducted in Brentwood, Clarksville, Jackson, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Nashville, Morristown, Memphis, Dyersburg and Kingsport.

We reported back in August that a youth leader, a coach, an emergency medical technician, as well as an Uber driver were are among the 11 men facing felony charges in Kingsport human trafficking case. One woman also faced a prostitution charge.

According to TBI, the “Operation Someone Like Me” began in May of 2015 and has resulted in over 200 arrests and citations.

Poston was charged with trafficking a person for a commercial sex act (A felony) and trafficking a person for a commercial (B felony).

He was being held in the jail on $100,000 bond.

