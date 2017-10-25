Pilot Flying J trial delayed to November

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — A trial concerning Pilot Flying J was delayed.

The trial was set to begin on Oct. 31 in Chattanooga and will now be Nov. 6.

Pilot Flying J is accused of fraudulently withholding fuel rebates and discounts from customers.

The company has already paid a $92 million federal penalty and spent $85 million on a class-action settlement.

In September, four people pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy in the rebate scheme: former Vice President of Sales John “Stick” Freeman, District Sales Director Vicki Borden, Direct Sales Regional Sales Manager John Spiewak and Direct Sales Account Representative Katy Bibee.