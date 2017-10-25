Pilot Flying J founder Haslam receives Pat Summitt Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Pilot Flying J founder Jim Haslam is the latest recipient of the Pat Summitt Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame hands out the award each year to an individual it deems as someone who best exemplifies the character of Summitt, the former Tennessee women’s basketball coach who died in June 2016. Previous recipients included former Texas football coach Mack Brown and former Southeastern Conference commissioner Roy Kramer.

Haslam played football at Tennessee from 1950-52 and is a longtime donor to his alma mater. He founded his company in 1958, and Pilot Flying J now operates a network of over 650 travel centers and plazas across North America.

He chairs the advisory board of the Pat Summitt Foundation, which is dedicated to fighting Alzheimer’s disease.