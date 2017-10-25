Long-time Tennessee pledge no longer committed to Vols

BY 247SPORTS

Three-star senior wide receiver Jatavious Harris of Baldwin High School in Milledgeville, Ga., confirmed to GoVols247 on Wednesday that he’s no longer committed to Tennessee.

The 6-foot-2, 176-pound Harris had been committed to the Vols since April, but he announced on Oct. 2 that he was “open to all schools.”

Sources told GoVols247 that Tennessee effectively moved on from Harris following his decision to reopen his recruitment.

Harris posted on his Twitter account that he visited Georgia Tech on Saturday.

He joined four-star running back Lyn-J Dixon of Butler, Ga., and four-star safety Brendon Harris of Chattanooga, Tenn., as the third Class of 2018 commitment to publicly part ways with the Vols this month amid increasing speculation regarding coach Butch Jones’ future.

Tennessee now is left with 20 commitments for the 2018 class.

Jatavious Harris is ranked the No. 691 overall prospect and No. 111 wide receiver in the 247Sports Composite for the 2018 class.